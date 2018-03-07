News

Death investigation launched at Kissimmee motel

Osceola County deputies called to Roomba Inn and Suites

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
Headline Goes Here

Roomba Inn in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway Wednesday at a motel in Osceola County, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is taking place at the Roomba Inn and Suites at 5840 U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee.

Details about the investigation have not been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.