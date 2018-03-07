Death investigation launched at Kissimmee motel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway Wednesday at a motel in Osceola County, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is taking place at the Roomba Inn and Suites at 5840 U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee.

Details about the investigation have not been released.

OCSO is conducting a death investigation at 5840 W. 192 Hwy, Media staging will be at the parking lot of 2925 International Drive. — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) March 7, 2018

