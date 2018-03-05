Mother, teenage daughter found dead in Kissimmee home, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A mother and her teenage daughter were found dead Monday morning in their Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said deputies were called to 2507 N. Beaumont Avenue at 8:52 a.m.

A woman who lives at the home told deputies that she woke up Monday morning and found her 39-year-old daughter and 17-year-old granddaughter dead in a bedroom, according to authorities.

Deputies said both the woman and her daughter appeared to have been shot.

Gibson described the shooting as an isolated incident and said deputies are not looking for any suspects. There were no signs of a home invasion at the residence.

The 17-year-old girl was a student at Osceola High School.

Gibson said it is unclear if the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

"I mean, that's one of the saddest cases that it could be. And you've heard me say it many times that all life is precious and I consider children to be our most precious gifts from God," Gibson said.

