Investigation underway after man found dead in Kissimmee, police say

Police: Investigation underway on Donegan Avenue

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a death in Kissimmee Wednesday morning, according to the police department.

Police said the investigation began around 8:40 a.m., when officers found a man dead in the 400 block of Donegan Avenue.

Due to what police said appeared to be obvious signs of trauma on the man's body, his death is being investigated as a homicide. detectives said.

Details about the victim or a potential suspect have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

