Death penalty to be sought against suspect in PlayStation murder plot

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of luring his former roommate to a home then stabbing him to death because he suspected him of stealing his PlayStation will face the death penalty if convicted, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

A notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed Thursday against Jake Bilotta, 22. The notice describes the crime as cruel, calculated and heinous.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that Bilotta and his roommate Ian McClurg devised a plan to get their former roommate Joshua Barnes, 24, to the home in unincorporated Maitland so they could attack.

Deputies said that when Barnes arrived at the home on Nov. 26 thinking that they would all go to a party together, Bilotta stabbed him multiple times. McClurg initially agreed to participate in the attack but ultimately did not, according to authorities.

Another roommate who arrived home from a Tinder date saw Bilotta and McClurg stuffing Barnes' body into plastic bags and called 911, the report said.

Both suspects were indicted in December.

Bilotta is charged with first-degree murder.

McClurg is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Both men are being held without bond at the Seminole County Jail.

