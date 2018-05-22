Man puts woman in trunk before leading 120 mph chase, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. - A DeLand man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and locking her in the trunk of a car was arrested after leading Volusia County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff' Office said the incident began Monday night at the Family Food Market at 1104 W. Euclid Ave. in DeLand, where deputies were called for a report of an abduction.

The victim told deputies her ex-boyfriend, Darrian Miler, 42, demanded that she drive him somewhere, authorities said.

When they arrived in the 600 block of Margaret Street, he demanded that she get out of the car, deputies said. She refused, so Miler punched her several times, took her cellphone and forced her into the trunk, deputies said.

The victim used the trunk release to get out and screamed for help, according to the Sheriff's Office. Nearby residents said Miler punched the woman some more and tried to close the trunk on her, according to deputies.

Miller became preoccupied with the witnesses, and the victim was able to escape and run toward the Family Food Market, deputies said. Deputies noted that the woman's face was swollen and her shirt was covered in blood.

There were initial reports of possible shots fired in the incident, but it was determined no shooting occurred.

Miller drove off, but his vehicle was spotted just after midnight in the area of Champions Gate Drive and LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, deputies said. Miler fled from Daytona Beach police and headed back to DeLand on International Speedway Boulevard, where he reached speeds of 120 mph as he continued to flee, according to deputies.

Deputies used stop sticks on the vehicle, and Miler eventually stopped and surrendered at 1385 Julie Ave. in DeLand, officials said. He complained of back pain and was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand to be medically cleared before he was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was held without bond on charges of:

Carjacking

Kidnapping

False imprisonment

Robbery

Tampering with a witness

Felony battery

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Driving while license suspended

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.