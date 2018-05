DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:11 p.m. on Sunday on West Hubbard Avenue, according to police.

A 15-year-old male at 509 W. Hubbard Avenue was found wounded and then transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect is currently in custody and detectives are working to determine what happened .

