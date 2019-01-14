Firework explodes in Deltona city worker's hand, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A worker from the city of Deltona was injured when he lit a possibly homemade firework he found while cleaning near a road Monday afternoon.

Officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a city works employee was picking up trash when he found the explosive near Alley 977 and Howland Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m., then he picked it up, lit it and it exploded in his hand. His injuries are severe but not life-threatening.

Deputies said the explosive was likely homemade and covered in aluminum. The area was evacuated so authorities could conduct a search for any other possible explosives.

