Deltona homeowner holds suspected burglar at gunpoint, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona homeowner held a suspected burglar at gunpoint until authorities arrived, according to deputies.

The break-in was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Deltona Boulevard.

According to a Volusia County sheriff's incident report, the homeowner said he was awakened by the sound of breaking glass and discovered a man, later identified by officials as Michael Jiminez, in his home.

The homeowner said he got his 9mm handgun and told the man to leave and fired a warning shot into the ceiling because the man didn't immediately comply, according to deputies. The homeowner said he was in fear for his life, the incident report said.

Jiminez dropped to the ground when the gun was fired, and the homeowner called 911, deputies said.

Jiminez said he believed he heard a woman screaming for help inside the home, which used to be a business owned by someone he knew, according to authorities.

Jiminez said he broke a window with a pocketknife and entered the home, according to officials.

Deputies said Jiminez had a backpack containing hypodermic needles and cut straws, all of which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jiminez was arrested on charges of armed burglary to an occupied structure, possession of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and criminal mischief.

No one was injured in the incident.

