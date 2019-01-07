Deltona man accused of threatening family of late cancer patient, Purdue superfan

John Pinkham, 39, is accused of threatening the family of late cancer activist Tyler Trent. (Image: FDOC)

DELTONA, Fla. - Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a Deltona man accused of threatening to kill family members of Tyler Trent, the well-known 20-year-old former Purdue University student and cancer patient who died last week.

Deputies said they worked with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to arrest John Pinkham, 39, on Monday.

Trent died of a rare form of bone cancer last week, reports ESPN.

"Trent’s spirit and positive attitude during his battle with bone cancer drew national attention and helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research through the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment and The V Foundation," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said Pinkham used an alias to harass Trent's family on Facebook posts about his funeral arraignments.

"Can't wait till I can choke the life out of you," deputies said Pinkham wrote on Trent's Facebook page. "Funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper."

Detectives said Pinkham threatened to kill Trent's mother and to "make headlines." "Just watch I will be talked about forever," Pinkham wrote, adding, "This is no idol (sic) threat."

Pinkham was arrested Monday afternoon at his home on Duncan Street. He is charged with making written threats to kill or injure.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Pinkham has a previous criminal history. Most recently, he was sentenced to five years for simple battery in 2012, according to department records.

A celebration of life will be held for Trent on Tuesday. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood encouraged people to honor Trent by donating to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue.

