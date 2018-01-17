Deltona woman makes child act as porch pirate, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A woman is accused of driving a 6-year-old boy to a Deltona home so he could snatch a package that was left on the front porch, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video from the home on Tamerlane Street shows the vehicle pulling into the driveway; a 6-year-old boy gets out of the back seat and runs to the front door of the home.

The boy grabs the Amazon package, which the homeowner said contained a $30 garage door opener battery, then pauses for a moment, video shows. He then runs back to the awaiting vehicle, which then begins driving off before the boy can even close the door.

Deputies said that video helped them track down 20-year-old Santana Lindsey, who they say was driving the car.

"The quick arrest would not have happened without modern technology. After the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Monday and provided his security video, Detective Miguel Roman got to work to identify the vehicle, a green Infiniti sedan," deputies said in a news release.

The sheriff's office license-plate reader system helped deputies find the owner of the vehicle, which ultimately led them to Lindsey, authorities said.

Deputies said Lindsey confessed to the crime before she was arrested Wednesday. The boy seen in the video is a child she routinely cares for, but their exact relationship was not immediately available, according to the news release.

Lindsey was charged with principal to burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said the package that was stolen has since been returned to the homeowner.

PORCH PIRATE: A child is caught on surveillance video stealing an Amazon package in Deltona, Florida. Lots of questions: Who is this boy? Who was he with in that car? Did his parents tell him to steal? pic.twitter.com/eyRHWRemVm — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) January 16, 2018

