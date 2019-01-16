Deputies: Deltona student said he had gun to get teacher's attention

DELTONA, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was arrested after telling a teacher he had a gun to get her attention, according to deputies.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported the 18-year-old Deltona High School student was charged Monday with making a false report of a bomb or explosion on public property.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the student claimed to have a gun in his backpack but then immediately said he was kidding. When the teacher demanded he hand over his bag, he left the classroom, deputies said.

A school resource officer found the student. No gun was found in the backpack.

The student was free on $1,000 bail.

