Deputies dismantle drug ring suspected in several heroin overdoses

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A seven-month investigation into heroin trafficking in Volusia County netted a series of arrests and drug seizures Tuesday, leading to the dismantling of an organization whose drugs were suspected in several overdose deaths, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the ringleaders and several members of the organization, which operated primarily in the Deltona and Orange City areas, were arrested on charges ranging from conspiracy to traffic heroin to solicitation to deliver a controlled substance.

Deputies said the ringleaders, Sergio Perez, 42, and Melanie Cunningham, 27, both of Deltona, were recently arrested after a late-night traffic stop last week in Orange City.

The traffic stop revealed Cunningham was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, Suboxone, cannabis and cannabis oil, officials said. Perez was also charged with possession of cannabis oil and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday on several probation violations related to burglary and grand theft, deputies said.

Detectives said they also identified the organization’s source of supply: Roberto Segarra-Garcia, 44, of St. Cloud, who was in custody Tuesday.

Deputies said additional arrests are pending.

Sheriff's officials said the following defendants were in custody as of Tuesday morning:

Roberto Segarra-Garcia (DOB 1/27/1974), supplier, 3724 Rambler Ave., St. Cloud, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Sergio Perez (DOB 4/24/1976), ringleader, 2661 Beal St., Deltona, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Melanie Cunningham (DOB 5/23/1991), ringleader, 2031 Roseway Ave., Deltona, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Travis Carter (DOB 11/5/1988), 3435 Faircrest Road, Deltona, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Christopher Cuillo (DOB 11/17/1985), 1460 Summit Hill Drive, Deltona, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Adam Sullivan (DOB 3/11/1980), 2030 Keyes Drive, Deltona, solicitation to deliver a controlled substance

Tina Montgomery (DOB 2/21/1975), 2270 Alton Road, Deltona, solicitation to deliver a controlled substance

Keri Boucher (DOB 4/10/1990), 3165 Clewiston St., Deltona, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Kimberly Barker (DOB 7/14/1976), 1235 17th St., Orange City, solicitation to deliver a controlled substance

Kenneth Angel (DOB 12/15/1969), 1235 17th St., Orange City, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance



