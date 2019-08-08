Deputies investigating suspicious deaths in Osceola County

Getty Images

CELEBRATION, Fla. - Authorities are investigating what appears to be suspicious deaths in Osceola County.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two possible victims were found on Eastpark Drive in Celebration.

Details on what led to the investigation have not been released.

OCSO is actively investigating a suspicious death, involving two possible victims, on Eastpark Dr in Celebration. This is an isolated incident, additional information will be provided as it becomes available — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) August 8, 2019

