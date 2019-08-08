News

Deputies investigating suspicious deaths in Osceola County

Two possible victims found in Celebration, deputies say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
CELEBRATION, Fla. - Authorities are investigating what appears to be suspicious deaths in Osceola County.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two possible victims were found on Eastpark Drive in Celebration.

Details on what led to the investigation have not been released. 

No other details were immediately available.

