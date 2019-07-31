Deputies: Man arrested after taking a shower, hanging out naked in family's home

DELAND, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after Volusia County deputies said he broke into a family's home, showered and was nude while sitting on their porch.

The Sheriff's Office received a call about a strange man showering inside a home. The family told dispatch they did not know the man, or why he was in their house.

"Somebody broke into my house, took a shower, and I kicked him out," the caller told 911. "He's sitting on my back porch naked. I don't know if he's dangerous, I have no clue."

Deputies found Bryan Mundy around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, sitting nude on the back porch at a home on Wildwood Oaks Lane in Deland, according to the arrest report.

"I was in my room lying down, I had back surgery. My son, who was in the other room tried to go into the bathroom and found the man," the caller told dispatch.

[Listen to the 911 call below]

The father told deputies his son found Mundy taking a shower. He said the 31-year-old came through their unlocked backdoor and let their dog out. Once inside, Mundy drank a Gatorade from the family's refrigerator before getting naked and taking a shower. When they found him, they yelled at him to leave.

Mundy left the shower and sat on the family's back porch until deputies took him into custody.

Mundy was arrested on charges including occupied burglary by entering or remaining in a dwelling and unlawfully exposing or exhibiting sexual organs. He was also arrested on an open warrant on tampering with a witness by preventing communication to law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.