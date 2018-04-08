Deputies: Man who reported finding woman dead in Seminole County home arrested

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who reported that he found a woman dead while dropping a key off at a home in unincorporated Apopka Friday is now facing charges in connection with her death, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Asgeirr Ulfr, 26, of Apopka, called 911 to report that someone killed 20-year-old Christina Danielle Scarr, also of Apopka, and shot him in the foot during a home invasion.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Scarr was found dead in a bedroom when authorities arrived. Ulfr was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Woman found dead, man shot in foot at Seminole County home, deputies say]

Ulfr told authorities he believed he saw a woman in jeans with a hood over her face and potentially another person inside the home who left before deputies arrived, officials said.

Investigators interviewed neighbors that live nearby the home on Gina Court and talked to Ulfr to gather more information about the crime.

On Saturday, detectives said they had determined that Ulfr was responsible for Scarr's death. Deputies found Ulfr at a home on Players Circle in Orlando and arrested him without incident.

Ulfr is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole County, deputies said.

During his first appearance before a judge Sunday morning, Ulfr was denied bond. He was using a walker in court and had a boot on the foot that had been treated for the gunshot wound.

Investigators said the cause of Scarr's death will be determined once an autopsy is completed. Lemma said Friday that it did not appear that she had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

