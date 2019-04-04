News

Deputies present car to 20-year-old raising 5 siblings

‘I'm so glad to have people like you guys in my life'

By Kelly Pepperman - Producer

Orange County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Samantha Rodriguez has a lot on her plate every day, but she’s not complaining.

She is raising her five younger siblings, which she admits is not easy. 

Samantha was left to care for her brothers and sisters after their parents died.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the community heard the family’s story and reached out to donors to see what they could do to help. Now, the family has a new, reliable way to get around.

A group of anonymous donors arranged to purchase the Rodriguez family a Nissan Versa.

“You don’t know how much this means to us. It’s such a big help, really. Doing everything on my own is very hard but I’m so glad to have people like you guys in my life,” Samantha Rodriguez said.

