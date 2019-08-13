Deputies screen town for TV burglar

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies police are screening the town for an alleged TV burglar.

Osceola County deputies said they're searching for man who broke into a Kissimmee home while the resident was sleeping, and stole two TVs Aug. 9.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released Ring doorbell camera video, showing the man trying to pry open the front door of a home on the 8000 block of Interlocking Court around midnight. After his unsuccessful attempt, he opts for the sliding glass doors, prying them open to get into the home, the video shows.

The man in the doorbell video is seen putting on gloves before carrying out two flat-screen TVs.

Detectives said the man has several tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crlimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

