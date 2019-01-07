Deputies searching for duo who stole $1,500 worth of items from Walmart

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a duo who stole over $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in Summerfield on Sunday.

The thieves fled the scene in an old, red pickup truck with a camper shell. Deputies said they saw the truck leaving the Walmart as they arrived.

Deputies said that the car tore through the parking lot of the Walmart and nearly hit several vehicles.

If you have any information regarding these criminals, please call 352-732-9111.

