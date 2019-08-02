Deputies: Person robbed, kidnapped during drug deal

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A person who was attempted to buy drugs was instead kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from an ATM, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim arranged to meet with Angelique Francis Lopez, 27, to buy narcotics but when they met up, Kareem Rondell Acevedo Jr., 21, was also there and he held the victim at gunpoint.

The victim was forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash and was also robbed, a news release said. Acevedo also fired a shot in the victim's vehicle during the incident, according to the report.

Deputies said Lopez and Acevedo had the victim's stolen property in their possession when they were arrested. Acevedo also had a gun, according to authorities.

Lopez and Acevedo face charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and grand theft. Acevedo is also facing additional gun charges.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

