Deputy arrested on DUI charges after Daytona Beach crash, VCSO says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy has been arrested on DUI charges after an off-duty crash Saturday in his personal vehicle in Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash, involving three vehicles, was reported around 7:09 p.m. at Williamson Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.

Deputies said Luke Deegan, 36, was charged with DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage and three counts of DUI with injuries in the crash investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, deputies said. Deegan was not among the injured.

The Sheriff's Office said Deegan was assigned to the Daytona Beach courthouse annex. His hire date was in May 2015.

Deegan was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately, the Sheriff's Office said.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.