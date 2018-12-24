Deputy-in-training involved in Osceola County shooting, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting Sunday night in Osceola County.

Investigators said a deputy-in-training arrived to the area of Conrad Court near Waterbridge Lane to respond to a disturbance, which led to the deputy opening fire on someone.

The deputy was not hurt, officials said, but a male suspect was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

Because he is in training, officials said the deputy-in-training is a sworn deputy, but he's matched up with a senior deputy as he trains.

Deputies haven’t yet said if the suspect had a gun.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid leave, which is standard policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

No other details were immediately known.

