Deputy shoots assault rifle-toting intruder in Lake County, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County sheriff's deputy returned fire and shot an assault rifle-carrying intruder early Wednesday after interrupting a home invasion, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the 33000 block of Melrose Avenue near Leesburg.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the intruder shot at the deputy, who returned fire and struck the man.

The man was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

A second culprit was apprehended at the scene, deputies said.

Five adults inside the home were robbed, officials said. One of them was beaten and suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.

"This was not a random home invasion. It was a targeted attack," Lake County sheriff's spokesman John Herrell said. "We do have a call history at this home. We've had drug calls to this house before."

Herrell said a third person in the getaway car called 911 to report the home invasion, saying he had been kidnapped by the other two men near his home in Tavares.

The man said he was going fishing when he was abducted and driven to the home near Leesburg, according to officials. He said he ran away and called authorities while the other two were breaking into the home, according to deputies.

Herrell said deputies have received conflicting information about the man's story and detectives are trying to sort out the details.

No deputies were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice.

No other details have been released.

