Deputy shot, critically wounded in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - A deputy was critically wounded when shot in Lake Placid on Sunday evening, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was responding to a call about a dispute on Baltimore Way, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office says a short time after the deputy arrived at the residence a call came in around 7:56 p.m. that the deputy had been shot.

Another deputy arrived at the residence and arrested the 69 year-old suspect, according to authorities.

The deputy who was shot was critically injured and airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

