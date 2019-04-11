Detectives hope new composite sketch gets results in cold case rape

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A newly-created composite sketch was just released from detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Office in hopes of getting results in a rape investigation from 11 year ago.

On October 21, 2007, the unknown male suspect depicted in the new sketch entered the home of a 65-year-old woman who lived alone in the Tavares-Leesburg area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the suspect forced the victim to perform sex acts on him, and sexually assaulted her for two hours.

DNA evidence was collected from the scene in 2007; however, deputies said no match has ever been made.

The Sheriff’s Office reached out to Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Virginia that specializes in predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence, also known as phenotyping.

The technology generated the Snapshot composite sketch of what the suspect may have looked like eleven years ago. Age cannot be determined from DNA; however, deputies said the suspect would most likely be in his 30s today.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

