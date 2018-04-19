Detectives investigate after partially decomposed body found in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A partially decomposed body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in DeLand, police said.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to an area off Gasline Road, just east of Lake Winnemissett.

Police said the body was found by passersby.

Detectives are working to determine the identity of the body as the investigation continues, police said.

No other details were given.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.