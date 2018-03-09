Detectives search property of missing Clermont man

CLERMONT, Fla. - A search is underway Friday at the home of a missing 35-year-old Clermont man who has not been seen since 2015, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are at 9850 Sandy Pines Road in Clermont, serving a search warrant at the home of Michael Shaver.

Details about the search are not immediately known.

Authorities said in late February that a friend of Shaver recently contacted law enforcement officials and said that he and Shaver's family had not seen or heard from him in years.

Deputies said they performed a well-being check, and Shaver's wife said she hadn't seen him since 2015. She allowed deputies to look inside the home, but as deputies moved outside, she stopped cooperating and requested an attorney, officials said.

"I have no comment and you can reach out to my attorney," she said last month as she drove off without specifying the identity of her lawyer.

Records show that Shaver was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2014 after an incident involving his wife. The two were arguing about a home repair project and the altercation turned physical, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Shaver's wife told deputies that he grabbed her by her arm and pushed her into a wall, leaving her with bruises on both biceps, a sheriff's report said.

During the fight, either Shaver or his wife grabbed a gun and the two struggled over it, according to authorities. Deputies said Shaver had a laceration on the top of his head from where his wife hit him with the firearm. That gun and another firearm were confiscated from the home.

The domestic violence charge was eventually dropped, records show.

Shaver's older sister, Stacie Shaver, said her family wants answers.

"He is a wonderful caring man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it," she said. "His two children were his absolute world. He loved his family and we love him so very, very much. We miss him terribly. We are looking for answers."

Anyone with information concerning Shaver's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

