Disney collectors will freak out about local estate sale happening this week

If you love Disney collectibles, we have the estate sale for you.

Between June 20 and 22, Orlando Estate Sale Ladies are hosting a Disney collectibles estate sale in Kissimmee.

Officials with the company boast that every room of the house is full of Disney collectibles.

There’s everything from a Mickey Mouse telephone, Pluto glass table, figurines of all sizes, cast member and collectible pins to art prints all featuring your favorite Disney characters.

Some of the items being sold are: Swarovski, Goebel, Anri, Giuseppe Armani, Steiff, Ron Lee, Jackie Melerski, Harmony Kingdom, Conrad Moroder, Lenox, Walt Disney Classics Collection, Convention Private Collection and cast member exclusive, according to the sale’s website.

Location: 1095 Jason Ridge Court, Kissimmee

Times: June 20-22, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day

If you’re looking to expand your Disney collection, this sale is for you.

