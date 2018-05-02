Disney offers to pay union members $15 per hour by 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - As part of the ongoing negotiations between Walt Disney World officials and union members, an offer to raise the minimum wage at the parks to $15 per hour by 2021 is currently on the table.

A Disney spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday morning that the company made the offer to the 38,000 union members. Stipulations concerning transfers, overtime and bereavement are also up for discussion, officials said.

In August, the union proposed a $15 per hour starting wage to Disney, but Disney countered the proposal with one of their own: Employees making $10 per hour would have their pay raised to $10.25 per hour.

Then in December, the union voted down what Disney officials called a "fair and reasonable" offer that included an immediate 50-cent-per-hour raise and increasing pay by 6 to 10 percent over the next two years.

It's unclear when or if the union will vote on the latest offer.

