Disney releases new details of Star Wars hotel and new 'Moana' attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney Parks announced a new Moana attraction is coming to Epcot.

The Journey of Water will be the first attraction based on movie "Moana."

The is the first of many announcements expected this week out of the D23 Expo in Anaheim California.

This is part of a multiyear transformation of Epcot.

Coming this October, Disney Parks said Epcot guests will have a chance to explore the Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience.

Visits will see some details driving the future of Epcot, according to Disney Parks.

New information about the Star Wars resort at Disney World was released.

On the Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser guests will be able to interact with their favorite characters on a two-night adventure on Starship Halcyon.

Guests will also be active participants in stories that unfold around them during their stay.

