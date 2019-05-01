Disney set to open Toy Story-themed restaurant in Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney announced on Tuesday a new restaurant is set to open at Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Visitors at the Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will get to enjoy a meal with all their favorite characters from the movie.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant is coming to #ToyStoryLand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/L2evvWGMZt pic.twitter.com/VSR2EnJLDJ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 30, 2019

The restaurant will feature toys, games and playsets for kids to enjoy during the dining experience, according to Disney.

There is no word at this time when the restaurant will open.

Hollywood Studios will celebrate 30 years in business on Wednesday.

Just a reminder, “Star Wars” Galaxies Edge opens on Aug. 29.

