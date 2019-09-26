Disney Skyliner set to open Sunday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World guests will soon get to experience new heights with the opening of Disney Skyliner on Sunday.

Get ready! When Disney Skyliner takes flight on Sept. 29, 2019, guests will be able to see one-of-a-kind views of woodlands, waterways and more: https://t.co/zV2t7j7qMB pic.twitter.com/1bGu9RhZhE — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 16, 2019

The gondolas allow a new way for guests to travel between Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four Disney resort hotels, including Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney's Riviera Resort, which is slated to open in December.

The "most magical flight on Earth," as a Disney press release calls it, adds to the existing transportation systems, which include the monorail and ferry boats.

About 300 gondolas will take flight Sunday, with nearly half of the cabins -- which can hold up to 10 guests each -- featuring well-known characters, attractions and movies.

"As much a magic carpet as a complimentary transportation system, Disney Skyliner will soar above waterways and wooded areas alike on its way to theme parks and Disney resort hotels, while wide-eyed guests will be treated to views never before seen," a Disney news release said.

