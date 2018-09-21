Disney Springs serving up new fall-flavored foods and drinks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney Springs is inviting the fall season with open arms ahead of its official Sept. 22 start date with new “WonderFall Flavors.”

Over 14 restaurants and food carts are offering the new line of food and drinks, which includes a Caramel Apricot Cobbler and an Apple Cinnamon Sangria.

The new menu items incorporate signature fall flavors, like pumpkin and cinnamon, while still following the theme of the restaurants they are in.

The Boathouse is one of the restaurants in Disney Springs reeling in the fall spirit with the new Lucky Dux Oysters that has a green apple Champagne mignonette sauce on the side.

Other menu items include an Apple Whisky Jam and Smoked Sausage Burger, a Fall Harvest Taco and Fabulous Fall Butternut Squash Gnocchi.

Restaurants

YeSake:

Harvest Fresh Bowl

Apple Cinnamon Sangria



Enzos Hideaway:

Fall Harvest Soup

Pumpkin White Russian



STK Orlando:

WonderFall Promo Small Plate

Pinot Grigio, Gabbiano, Delle Venezie, Italy



Maria & Enzo’s:

Fabulous Fall Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Medici Punch



Morimoto Asia:

Cantonese Style Crispy Berkshire Pork Belly

Fall All Over



Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar:

Bavarian Roasted Pork Shanks

Air Pirate’s Pretzels

Autumn Smash



The Boathouse:

Lucky Dux Oysters

Bronzed Maple Coffee



Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant:

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Tart

Pumpkin Baileys Irish Coffee



Paddlefish:

Braised Pork Shoulder

Paddlefish Hard Apple



B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.:

Smoked Sausage

Stella Artois Apple Cider

The Daily Poutine:

Oktoberfest Poutine

Ace Pineapple Cider



Amorette’s Patisserie:

Caramel Apricot Cobbler

Fall Harvest Petit Cake

Apple Cider Riesling Wine Slushie

The Polite Pig:

Fall Harvest Taco

Apple Cider Whisky Sour



D-Lux Burger:

Apple Whisky Jam and Smoked Sausage Burger

Pumpkin Shake



For more food details and locations click here.

