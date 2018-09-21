Disney Springs serving up new fall-flavored foods and drinks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney Springs is inviting the fall season with open arms ahead of its official Sept. 22 start date with new “WonderFall Flavors.”
Over 14 restaurants and food carts are offering the new line of food and drinks, which includes a Caramel Apricot Cobbler and an Apple Cinnamon Sangria.
The new menu items incorporate signature fall flavors, like pumpkin and cinnamon, while still following the theme of the restaurants they are in.
The Boathouse is one of the restaurants in Disney Springs reeling in the fall spirit with the new Lucky Dux Oysters that has a green apple Champagne mignonette sauce on the side.
Other menu items include an Apple Whisky Jam and Smoked Sausage Burger, a Fall Harvest Taco and Fabulous Fall Butternut Squash Gnocchi.
Restaurants
YeSake:
Harvest Fresh Bowl
Apple Cinnamon Sangria
Enzos Hideaway:
Fall Harvest Soup
Pumpkin White Russian
STK Orlando:
WonderFall Promo Small Plate
Pinot Grigio, Gabbiano, Delle Venezie, Italy
Maria & Enzo’s:
Fabulous Fall Butternut Squash Gnocchi
Medici Punch
Morimoto Asia:
Cantonese Style Crispy Berkshire Pork Belly
Fall All Over
Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar:
Bavarian Roasted Pork Shanks
Air Pirate’s Pretzels
Autumn Smash
The Boathouse:
Lucky Dux Oysters
Bronzed Maple Coffee
Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant:
Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Tart
Pumpkin Baileys Irish Coffee
Paddlefish:
Braised Pork Shoulder
Paddlefish Hard Apple
B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.:
Smoked Sausage
Stella Artois Apple Cider
The Daily Poutine:
Oktoberfest Poutine
Ace Pineapple Cider
Amorette’s Patisserie:
Caramel Apricot Cobbler
Fall Harvest Petit Cake
Apple Cider Riesling Wine Slushie
The Polite Pig:
Fall Harvest Taco
Apple Cider Whisky Sour
D-Lux Burger:
Apple Whisky Jam and Smoked Sausage Burger
Pumpkin Shake
For more food details and locations click here.
