Disney World announces opening date for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney Parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - As construction continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney officials have revealed the “The Rise of the Resistance” ride will open in Florida first.

What Disney calls its most ambitious ride ever is scheduled to open on Dec. 5 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

This is just two weeks ahead of the final film in the original "Star Wars" saga: "Episode 9 Rise of the Skywalker."

In a short video released seven months ago by Disney, we learned guests will be captured by the First Order and taken aboard a star destroyer.

Guests will come face to face with Kylo Ren before being rescued by the Resistance.

This ride will open in Disneyland in January, featuring a trackless transport system.

This will be the first of its kind for Disney in Florida.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Walt Disney World on Aug. 29.

Earlier this year News 6 anchor Kirstin O’Connor got a chance to fly on the Millennium Falcon Ride.





