Disney World guest displays 'Re-Elect Trump' banner at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A "Re-elect Donald Trump" banner was displayed then quickly taken down at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Sunday.

In a since-deleted Facebook Live video, a Disney guest is seen pulling the banner from a bag, walking up to Main Street Railroad Station and unraveling the banner above the railing with help from another man.

Some guests could be seen and heard yelling and taking pictures while the banner was up, which lasted slightly longer than a minute.

At that point, a Disney employee told the men to take the banner down, although the video did not show them being escorted from the park.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.