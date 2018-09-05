Disney World workers vote on $15 per hour minimum wage

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tens of thousands of Walt Disney World employees will start voting on a new, historic contract.

If approved, the deal, which came after months of negotiations, will bump the starting minimum wage for nearly half of the theme park's workers to $15 per hour -- a 46 percent increase -- over the next three years.

Workers in the six unions involved in the contract will also receive a $1,000 bonus.

In exchange, Disney will be allowed to use more part-time workers and expand random drug tests.

In total, the deal covers more than half of the 70,000 workers at Disney World.

Union leaders have urged employees to approve it.

Thursday is the last day for workers to vote on the proposal.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.