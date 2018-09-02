Diver dies after getting separated from snorkeling group on boat tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman is dead after getting separated from a group diving excursion in Florida.

News 6 sister station WPLG-TV reports the crew of a dive and snorkeling boat did a headcount Saturday and realized one of the divers in the group was missing in waters about a half-mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

The boat sent out a distress signal and the U.S. Coast Guard began a search. A tow boat found the 21-year-old woman floating and unresponsive.

The Coast Guard transported her to shore and attempted CPR, but she was declared dead at a Broward Health Medical Center.

WPLG reports that the company the woman was diving with, Sea Experience Inc., declined to comment.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the death.

