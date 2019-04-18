Do you think straws should be banned on New Smyrna Beach property?

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A new proposal could spell the end for plastic straws and Styrofoam in New Smyrna Beach.

The city posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that officials are considering whether to ban the use of plastic straws, Styrofoam and polypropylene food service articles by contractors and temporary vendors on city property. If passed, the ban would not affect private businesses across the city.

More and more cities and companies have moved to ban straws in an attempt to reduce pollution. National Geographic reports that 500 million straws are used daily and as many as 8.3 billion plastic straws litter beaches worldwide.

Aside from that, it's easy for aquatic animals to mistake straws for food, which can lead to injury and even death. A viral video posted in 2015 shows a sea turtle struggle, wince and bleed as a rescuer uses a pair of pliers to extract a straw that was wedged in its nostril.

Dream Green Volusia, the Marine Discovery Center and Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce will give a presentation at 6 p.m. on April 22 at the City Hall Commission Chambers to discuss the particulars of the ordinance. Then on June 11, the ordinance will have its first reading during the City Commission meeting.

In the meantime, residents are invited to vote in a poll and leave their comments on the city's Facebook page.

