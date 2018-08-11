Donation over $30,000 funds Seminole County Animal Services mobile adoption unit

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A donation of over $30,000 to Seminole County Animal Services was put into use on Saturday when the organization unveiled its new mobile adoption unit at an adoption event in Winter Park.

The $30,957.50 donation was from the estate of Englishwoman Marjorie Grimmett, who passed away last year. Grimmett instructed that the money go toward pet adoptions specifically.

Not only did the money go toward aiding in adoptions of pets in the shelter, it ended up allowing the pets to be brought to meet potential new owners.

The trailer has 12 pet compartments, all of which are air conditioned. The unit includes its own generator and water supply. A spokesperson for SCAS said the unit will be used for off-site adoptions, rabies and microchip clinics and other special events. It will also be used to transport emergency pet supplies in the event of a major storm or natural disaster.

Grimmett now watches over every animal up for adoption that rides in the unit; the trailer is dedicated to her and emblazoned with her name.

"I would like to express my gratitude on the behalf of my Aunt Marji that the funds are being put to good use," Grimmett's niece, Mandy Start, said. "I know she would love that the trailer is dedicated in her honor."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.