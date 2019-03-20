DOT will close section of I-4 for seven hours to fix misspelled sign

The contractor will pay for the repairs, according to the DOT.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation will close a section of Interstate 4 for seven hours to fix a misspelled sign.

The sign reads "Alamonte Springs" instead of Altamonte Springs.

Sky Six spotted the new interstate sign Wednesday morning.

The off-ramp in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 to State Route 436 will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday while the work is done.

The contractor will pay for the repairs, according to the DOT.

Check back with News Six to see live coverage as crews fix the sign.

