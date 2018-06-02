Dr. Phillips Center issues warning about 'Hamilton' tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts warned fans of the musical "Hamilton" to beware of buying tickets to the show from anyone other than the center's box office.

"Hamilton" is a hit musical that tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton through rap and hip-hop music, and it's slated to open for a three-week run in Orlando in January.

On the event's Facebook page on Friday, Dr. Phillips posted, "Tickets for 'Hamilton' in Orlando are not yet on sale. The authorized ticketing agents for Hamilton's run at Dr. Phillips Center will be in person at the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office, online at drphillipscenter.org or by phone at 844.513.2014. Beware of buying from secondary ticketing sites."

News 6 checked some of those second-party sites and found that tickets for the Orlando run of "Hamilton" were already being sold.

On SeatGeek.com, tickets ranged in price from just less than $600 to more than $2,000 each.

One of the ads for tickets on StubHub said there were only four tickets left, at $550 each.

Are the prices fair?

"Hamilton" opened this weekend at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

According to the website, an orchestra seat for Saturday night runs $299 when purchased directly from the theater.

StubHub spokeswoman Alison Salcedo told News 6 she doesn't know where the marketplace sellers of the Orlando "Hamilton" tickets are getting their inventory, but she said customers are protected if they purchase from StubHub.

"StubHub wants to ensure its fans have the first opportunity to purchase tickets, and we stand behind every ticket listed on our site with our FanProtect Guarantee, which protects and guarantees every purchase," she said in a written statement. "For many events, it’s widely known that people do receive tickets before a pre- and/or on-sale. While StubHub cannot reveal any information about our buyers or sellers, we ensure our sellers are compliant with our seller policy, which requires every seller to guarantee the validity and fulfillment of every single ticket listed on StubHub.”

The Better Business Bureau has a list of tips for customers who buy tickets for events online.

The tips include knowing who you're buying from, knowing the refund policy and using payment methods that come with protection.

Dr. Phillips has not announced when its tickets for "Hamilton" will go on sale, nor has it announced prices.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.