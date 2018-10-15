Drive-thru safari experience coming to Wild Florida Park

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A new safari experience is coming to Wild Florida Park next year, and the attraction will allow guests to drive their own car among giraffes, zebras and other exotic animals.

The 75-acre expansion, the first safari drive-thru experience in Central Florida, is set to open summer 2019.

Wild Florida Park co-founder Sam Haught said he is excited to announce the big news.

"We've laid out and designed this beautiful drive-thru, world class safari park," Haught said. "It will be the only one in Central Florida like it, and it will allow our guests to cruise through in the comfort of their own air-conditioned car."

Haught said the safari project began seven years ago as a parking expansion plan. Once more land became available for purchase, Haught started to design the new attraction.

Daniel Munns, owner of Wild Florida Airboat Tours, said the company has been looking forward to getting this new land. The new attraction will be added alongside the airboat rides and gator park.

"We have been anticipating the opportunity to get this property, and now we are super excited to be able to offer an experience that our guests can drive through and look at all the amazing animals that we will be acquiring," he said.

Exotic animals coming to the new safari include zebras, wildebeests, antelopes, water buffalo, giraffes and lemurs.

Nuisance-trapped alligators caught in the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program will have a new home. The alligators will be able to live out their lives in the habitat.

"We are essentially saving their lives," Haught said.

Groundbreaking for construction on the new safari was held Monday.

