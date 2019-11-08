Driver arrested after crash kills 2 kids, 1 adult in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 48-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges after a triple fatal crash in Marion County Thursday night.

Stephen Lynn faces three counts of DUI manslaughter, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol said two children and an adult were killed in the crash.

Around 2:12 p.m. investigators said Lynn was driving a 1999 Ford F350 eastbound on County Road 484 approaching the intersection of County Road 467.

Emilio Nunez, 71, of Summerfield was driving a 2003 Suzuki Vitara southbound on County Road 467 and approaching the intersection of County Road 484.

The intersection is controlled by a traffic signal.

The signal turned red for Lynn and green for Nunez as both drivers were approaching and entering the intersection, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the front of the Ford hit the passenger side of the Vitara.

Nunez's car overturned and went into a ditch on the southeast corner of the intersection and came to final rest on its roof in the ditch.

Marion County Fire rescue said Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said his 9-year-old granddaughter Nevaeh Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene and his 7-year-old granddaughter Katalaya Nunez was transported to the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Katalya Nunez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

