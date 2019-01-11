Driver crashes while blindfolded doing ‘Bird Box' challenge, police say

LAYTON, Utah - Police in Utah say a teen was driving blindfolded as part of the “Bird Box Challenge” and caused a crash.

The Lawton Police Department shared a post on Twitter saying, “Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

“Bird Box” is so popular, there’s now a viral #BirdBoxChallenge where people try to go about daily tasks with their eyes covered.

This dangerous challenge prompted Netflix officials to release a statement warning people of the danger associated with it and to not hurt themselves.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.