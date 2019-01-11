News

Driver crashes while blindfolded doing ‘Bird Box' challenge, police say

Utah police posted photo of crash

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer



LAYTON, Utah - Police in Utah say a teen was driving blindfolded as part of the “Bird Box Challenge” and caused a crash. 

The Lawton Police Department shared a post on Twitter saying, “Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”

“Bird Box” is so popular, there’s now a viral #BirdBoxChallenge where people try to go about daily tasks with their eyes covered. 

This dangerous challenge prompted Netflix officials to release a statement warning people of the danger associated with it and to not hurt themselves. 

 

 

