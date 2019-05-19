Driver dead after car is engulfed in flames in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead following a firey crash overnight Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. at Narcoosee Road 42 and Cyrils Drive in Osceola County.

According to FHP, a person was driving an SUV north on Narcoosee Road. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the car and went off of the road.

The front of the SUV hit a power pole and caught fire, troopers said.

According to officials, the car was engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released and it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, the crash is still being investigated and officials have not ruled out alcohol as a cause.

Stay with News 6 on the air and online for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.