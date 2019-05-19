One man dead in Volusia County after being ejected from truck, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead following a single car crash Saturday night in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:15 p.m. on I-4 at mile marker 131.

According to FHP, a 30-year-old man was driving a Ford pickup east on I-4. The driver lost control of the truck and left the interstate.

The truck began to flip throwing the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt from the vehicle, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials and a name has not been released at this time.

According to troopers, the crash is still being investigated and officials have not ruled out alcohol as a cause.

Stay with News 6 on the air and online for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.