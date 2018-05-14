Driver hits bus at Narcoossee Middle School, troopers say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A driver hit a bus that was loading students at Narcoossee Middle School Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Wilma Lopez, 35, was attempting to driver her 1998 Toyota around the bus as it was parked in the bus loop on school property. Lopez had previously been told not to enter the bus loop, a news release said.

Lopez was behind the bus. When she attempted to drive around it, the right front of her vehicle struck the left rear of the bus, troopers said.

School officials said staff called the parents of children involved to let them know about the incident. No one was injured.

Troopers said Lopez will receive a citation for careless driving.

