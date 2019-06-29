DUI driver who hit UCF student due in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was driving under the influence when he caused two hit-and-run crashes within minutes of each other will make his first appearance in court Saturday.

Yousuf Hasan, 25, attempted to make a left turn from Alafaya Trail onto Mendel Drive and turned directly into a Honda Accord driven by 20-year-old Dylan Duarte, troopers said.

Troopers said that minutes later, Hasan was traveling on the shoulder of Napiers Circle when he hit 21-year-old London Harrell as she was walking in a grassy area.

During a court appearance Monday, a family member said that Harrell was being kept alive by a respirator and is in a coma.

He said it's unlikely Harrell will survive her injuries. He asked that Hasan be held without bond, but the judge denied that request.

The judge ordered that his bond be set at $11,500 and that he undergo GPS monitoring and not operate anything with a motor. Hasan posted bond and was released from the Orange County Jail.

Harrell's father told News 6 that she was taken off of life support Friday afternoon.

Troopers then re-arrested Hasan late Friday night for the death of 21-year-old London Harrell.

Hasan is now charged with dui manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death, and vehicular homicide.

Troopers are still waiting on the toxicology results for the blood test that was taken the night of the crash.

