News

Edgewater home destroyed after explosion, inferno

State fire marshal to investigate blaze

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A mobile home in Volusia County was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at the Terra Mar Village in Edgewater.

More News Headlines

Sherman Jones, who said he lived at the home for three years, told News 6 that he was sitting on his steps outside when heard an explosion. 

Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Smitherman said 75% of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Investigators said the fire appeared to be accidental and started in the bedroom, possibly by a cigarette.

The state fire marshal will investigate the blaze.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist Jones.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.