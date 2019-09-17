Edgewater home destroyed after explosion, inferno

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A mobile home in Volusia County was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at the Terra Mar Village in Edgewater.

Sherman Jones, who said he lived at the home for three years, told News 6 that he was sitting on his steps outside when heard an explosion.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Smitherman said 75% of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Investigators said the fire appeared to be accidental and started in the bedroom, possibly by a cigarette.

The state fire marshal will investigate the blaze.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist Jones.

