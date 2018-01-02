Edgewater police kill gunman chasing, shooting at his wife

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Edgewater police shot and killed a man who they say shot his wife and was chasing her while continuing to shoot at her.

Gary Johns, 65, died in the shooting, which was reported January 1 at his home on Unity Tree Drive in Edgewater, police said.

According to Edgewater police, officers were called to a shooting and heard a gunshot. Police said a woman was screaming as she ran from the home and a man carrying a handgun chased her while shooting at her.

Two officers shot the man, identified as Johns, who was taken to Halifax Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Johns' wife, Karen Johns, 58, was shot in the chest and was taken to Halifax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.