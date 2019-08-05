Another El Paso shooting victim dies, raising death toll to 22

Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

EL PASO, Texas - Authorities say two more people died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 22.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, said two victims of Saturday's attacks died at the hospital on Monday. Police had earlier announced the death of one of the patients on Twitter.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

The FBI says the suspect didn't have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine if a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday's shooting was written by Crusius.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

Federal and state authorities continue to investigate the mass shooting.

Police said Sunday that all bodies had been removed from the store and its parking lot, and the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.